MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it approached a construction zone. Amendola was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries; he was pronounced dead two hours after the crash.

I-55 was shut down for nearly five hours as crews worked to extricate Amendola from his truck and as troopers worked the scene.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death on Friday and said he will conduct an autopsy later in the day.

The crash and death remain under investigation.