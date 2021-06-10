Man killed in crash along I-57

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County coroner said a 22-year-old man is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon near Onarga.

In a news release, Coroner Bill Cheatum said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. along I-57, just north of Onarga. He said the Blue Island man was driving southbound on I-57 when he lost control of the vehicle. He drove the car through the median and went into the northbound lanes where he was hit by a semi. The car came to a stop in the median and the semi stopped in a ditch.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to a Kankakee hospital.

Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.