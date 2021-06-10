Man killed in crash along I-57

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County coroner said a 22-year-old man is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon near Onarga.

In a news release, Coroner Bill Cheatum said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. along I-57, just north of Onarga. He said the Blue Island man was driving southbound on I-57 when he lost control of the vehicle. He drove the car through the median and went into the northbound lanes where he was hit by a semi. The car came to a stop in the median and the semi stopped in a ditch.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to a Kankakee hospital.

Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story