CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of the male decedent discovered by Champaign Fire Firefighters and the Champaign Police on Tuesday in a residence heavily damaged by fire on last Thursday.

The residence was located at 4309 Stonebridge Court, Champaign, Illinois, and was severely damaged by fire on the early morning of May 26. The decedent’s remains were discovered on Tuesday during excavation of the residence by the Champaign Fire Department and the Champaign Police Department.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit assisted the coroner with obtaining fingerprints from the decedent on Wednesday. Positive results from the fingerprints obtained were received on Friday, indicating a positive identification for 50-year-old Jose J. Andrade-Sosa of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Friday indicated Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire.

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies. This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.