Man killed in car crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum announced Monday night that a 36-year-old man was killed in a car crash earlier that day.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened south of Crescent City at County Road 1400 North and Illinois Route 49. Cheatum did not release the man’s name but did say he is from Paxton.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and more information will be released after the investigation is complete.