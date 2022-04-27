SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning.

Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.

Reid was pronounced dead around 12:15 a.m. near 6th Street and North Grand Avenue after he was hit by an Amtrak train. Springfield and Amtrak Police are still investigating along with Allmon’s office.