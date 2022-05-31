SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 74-year-old man from Sherman died on Tuesday after he was hit by a semi-truck while mowing grass along Illinois Route 124.

State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 1:39 p.m., the man was trying to cross Route 124 on his mower near Butler Road when he was hit. The man was taken to the emergency room of HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, but was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

Route 124 between Suddeth and Holton Streets is closed for the investigation. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel.

The man’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.