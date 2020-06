MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner said a man was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said her office was called to eastbound I-74 near Carlock around 3:30 p.m. in regards to a pedestrian hit by a pick-u truck. She said the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The incident is still being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.