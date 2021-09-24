Man killed after hit by car Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a 37-year-old man was killed Friday after being hit by a car.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at MacArthur Boulevard and Cherry Road. Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the man was southbound on MacArthur with a green light at the time of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

MacArthur between Ash Street and Outer Park Drive was closed for around two hours while officers investigated the crash.