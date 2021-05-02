Man killed after becoming pinned under car

BROCTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner said a Brocton man died after becoming pinned under his car Saturday night.

First responders were called out to a home on North Howard Avenue around 7:13 p.m. after a man was found unresponsive under his car in the driveway of his home.

25-year-old Anthony Spradling’s family said they last saw him about 30 minutes before that when he said he was going outside to change the oil in his car. When a relative went to check on him, they found the car jack Spradling had been using had tipped over. The car fell and pinned him underneath.

First responders with the Brocton Fire Department, Oakland Ambulance, Horizon Health Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department all got to the scene within minutes of the 911 call. Members of the fire department quickly raised the vehicle and pulled Spradling out from under it, but they could not resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.