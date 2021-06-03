Man involved in multi-vehicle crash asks drivers to think about safety on the road

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–For Kyle Kloepper, the well-being of his family is a top priority, but Wednesday night one driver’s decision had Kloepper concerned. Police say he was involved in a crash with a drunk driver.

“Just remember that your choices can hurt or help others,” said Kloepper. Kloepper was driving, and his three kids were in the backseat. “A couple of semis were slowing down and driving kind of erratically, so I slowed down. I looked in the rear view mirror to make sure everybody was slowing down behind us. I started pumping the brakes a little bit,” said Kloepper.

Police say the driver of a Jeep veered off the road and hit a bridge’s concrete barrier. That’s when the driver of a pick-up truck hit the Jeep. That truck lost its trailer and hit Kloepper’s car.

“All I heard was one crash. Then our car got hit, and then there was another SUV that slid to the side of us as we got around it,” said Kloepper.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was under the influence of alcohol. At least six people were sent to the hospital. Kloepper and his children were not hurt. Kloepper says he’s thankful no one died that night. He’s hoping others make better decisions before they get behind the wheel.

“There’s nothing we do that doesn’t impact others and keeping everybody healthy and safe is really important,” said Kloepper.

The driver of the Jeep was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, driving an uninsured car, and improper lane usage.