Man injured in shooting

DECATUR Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Decatur police officers were dispatched to 3700 North Woodford Street just before 3 a.m. after receiving a shots-fired report. Before they arrived at the reported location, a 26-year-old man arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital via private vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers found evidence of a crime in a parking lot at 3700 North Woodford. They processed the scene and conducted interviews. Officers believe that several people were at the location when the shooting occurred and have information important to the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-27334 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.