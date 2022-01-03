Man injured in Monday afternoon shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on North Water Street near East Waggoner Street just before 3 p.m. Police said the victim was driving on Water Street when he was shot at by someone in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

The victim was shot in the torso and subsequently went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.