Man hurt after stabbing, suspect arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday, January 21.

Officers say it happened on 100 block of Kenwood Road. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The stabbing happened after an argument between three known people.

After investigating, police identified Christopher Torry, 22, of Champaign, as the suspect and he was arrested for the offenses of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.

Torry was taken to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office where he is awaiting future court proceedings.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.