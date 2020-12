DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is injured after a crash that happened early Saturday morning at around 5:50.

Dyrel Pierce, 24-year-old of Cape Girardeau, MO, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near Milepost 21.5 in a truck tractor trailer combination.

Pierce drove off the roadway and hit a guardrail on the left shoulder and traveled into a ditch and stopped in a jackknifed position.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries.