CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is injured after a crash early Saturday morning.

Richard Greer, 79-year-old of St. Charles, MO, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70, east of milepost 151 in the left lane.

Greer was passing another vehicle while it was raining and skidded off the roadway to the left, into the median and overturned. He was driving a truck tractor trailer combination.

Greer was transported to a local hospital.