Man injured after losing control of vehicle

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was injured after a heavy wind caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Brent Kear, 62, of Indianapolis, was eastbound on I-70 near milepost 87.5, in the right lane.

Kear was driving a truck tractor pulling, two semi-trailers, and began to sway in a heavy cross wind.

He attempted to slow down, but was unable to control the vehicle.

While swaying, the rear trailer left the roadway, to the right, and entered the south ditch.

The rear trailer then overturned, pulling the first trailer and the tractor into the ditch and down a steep embankment.

Kear proceeded to roll over onto its roof, along with the first trailer.

The second trailer came to rest on it’s side.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries and was transported to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by Abbott EMS.