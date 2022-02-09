URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Savoy is facing decades in prison for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

David Berry, 21, was arrested and charged last October by the Champaign County State’s Attorney, but new federal charges were recently filed against him. Berry made an initial appearance in federal court on Monday, during which he was formally indicted.

Judge Eric Long ordered that Berry remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending a detention hearing on Feb. 15.

If convicted, Berry faces 15 to 30 years in prison for the crime. At this time, the indictment is only an accusation and Berry is presumed innocent until proven guilty.