Man indicted on child pornography charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury indicted a Rantoul man on Tuesday on child pornography charges.

In a news release, officials said 37-year-old Alan Dodd was indicted with distribution and possession of child pornography. He was arrested and charged on February 11 and had remained in custody ever since.

Dodd is accused of distributing child pornography on October 25, 2020 and possessing it on February 11, 2021. The affidavit supporting the complaint indicated that in November 2020, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding four separate social media apps self-reporting content believed to be child pornography. “The complaint alleges that the internet addresses of the user were related to Dodd, including from his home internet address in Rantoul.”

If convicted, Dodd faces between 5-20 years in prison for child pornography distribution and up to 10 years for possessing it.

Dodd is expected to appear before Magistrate Judge Eric Long for arraignment on March 8, in Urbana.