Man indicted on child exploitation & pornography charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was indicted Tuesday on exploitation and enticement of a minor and receiving child pornography.

Officers say 27-year-old Daniel Betty posed as a teenager and met a girl using the app “Spotafriend.” Officials say the app is advertised as a “swiping app for teens ages 13-19” for individuals to connect and become friends. Betty allegedly started talking with the girl and then in October 2019, Betty drove from Decatur to Champaign to meet her.

Betty was arrested in a criminal complaint in December 2019. If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for sexual exploitation of a minor (two counts) is a minimum 15-30 years; 10 years to life for enticement of a minor; and 5-20 years for receiving child pornography.