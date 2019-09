EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A man was indicted for first degree murder in the death of an Illinois State Trooper.

45-year-old Christopher Grant was also indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed violence by a grand jury.

Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed last month while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Grant was arrested after Hopkins was shot, and he’s being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a 5 million dollar bond.