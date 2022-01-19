Man indicted for child pornography crimes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly possessing and transporting child pornography between June and December of 2021.

The indictment alleges that John Schreyer, 47, transported sexually-explicit content of minors on June 14, 2021 and possessed child pornography on Dec. 16, 2021. He was arrested on the latter date and was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service by a judge.

If convicted, Schreyer faces five to 20 years in prison for transporting child pornography and up to 10 years in prison for possessing child phonography.

Schreyer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.