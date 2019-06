Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — A Lincoln man has been indicted on child sexual exploitation and child pornography charges. 33-year-old Jason Fulmer will be in court in August.

The U.S. Attorney’s indictment alleges Fulmer persuaded a minor on three occasions between January and February 2017 to engage in sexual acts and to send photographs using a computer. It also said he received child pornography photos three times in 2016 and 2017.