Man in serious condition after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before midnight near Hazel and Penn streets. Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots.

Checking the area, they found a 28-year old man on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He told them he was just standing in the 900-block of Hazel when he heard the shots and saw two males running from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition with wounds to his legs, arms and stomach. No other information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250