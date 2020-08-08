Man in custody following shootout with Chicago police

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gun-wielding man who Chicago police officers spotted running from a business exchanged gunfire with the officers early Friday before he was taken into custody.

Police say officers saw 25-year-old Demetrius Williams run out of a business in the city’s Chatham neighborhood about 2:20 a.m. and they were pursuing him when he turned around and fired shots at an approaching squad car.

Officers returned fire but did not hit Williams, and the officers were not injured. The shooting was the second time this week that a suspect had fired at Chicago police.

Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder.