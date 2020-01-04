Man in custody following hostage standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery hostage situation.

It happened on Friday, January 3, around 2:30 p.m. at the Heritage Credit Union, located at 5959 East State Street.

Nicholas August, 39, of Rockford, is in jail after entering the bank and threatening the employees. August also took a 39-year-old female employee hostage before ordering the remainder of the employees out of the building.

SWAT team members surrounded the credit union and hostage negotiators established contact with August.

Shortly before 9 p.m., negotiators convinced August to surrender. He exited the building with the female hostage, where he was taken into custody.

August was found to be in possession of a pellet gun that looked like a real firearm. The hostage was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say that August had sexually assaulted the female hostage during the standoff.

He was charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated unlawful restraint. His bond is set at two million.

Officers also says August was wanted on other outstanding warrants.