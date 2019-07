TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night. It happened about 10:30 pm, near 1200 North 1250 East Road.

Both victims were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

40-year old Nathan Howell was taken into custody at the scene and is being held for unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon. Additional charges are possible.