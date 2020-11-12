Man identified after person v. train crash

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County coroner identified a man authorities said died after a person versus train crash.

Coroner Heather Skinner identified the man as 35-year-old Brandon Warnick, of Assumption. This comes after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the Cabot Corporation in Tuscola for a person versus train crash.

When officers arrived, they found Warnick dead.

Skinner said the crash is still under investigation by Watco. Keith Collier, vice president of the railroad, said they are working with the Federal Railroad Administration and internal investigators.