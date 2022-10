CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the male victim who was shot during a family party.

25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall from Danville.

It happened in the 1100 block of North Third Street in Champaign.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, October 6.

The investigation is ongoing.