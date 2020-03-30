Man hurt in weekend stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after they said a 56-year-old man was stabbed late Saturday night on the city’s east side.

They said the man was stabbed after a confrontation near the road in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. In a release, Officer John Fermon said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. However, his current condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this, call Detective Jared Bierbaum at (309) 434-2807. If you want to remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If you call leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect, you may receive an up to $1,000 reward.