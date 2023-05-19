SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Thursday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police officials said the shooting happened at 6 p.m. in the area of Taylor and Faith Avenues. When officers responded to that location, they found the 50-year-old victim there with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim’s injury was not considered life-threatening, and he was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment.

Personnel with the Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene and began collective evidence. Detectives are still investigating the shooting with no arrests made yet.

Anyone who has information about the shooting that can help is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.