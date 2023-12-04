DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times at a Danville party early Sunday morning.

Danville Police officials said the shooting happened at 3:40 a.m. in the area of North Griffin and East Williams Streets. Officers arrived there and began investigating when they were notified that the victim had arrived at the hospital. He had been shot multiple times in the groin area.

The victim told officers he was at a party in the Griffin and Williams Streets area when a fight broke out. As he was trying to leave, the victim said he heard several gunshots and was hit by gunfire.

The victim is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, with no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with more information on this shooting is urged to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.