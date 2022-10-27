SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield.

Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports Bar, but found that those involved had already fled the scene.

A short time later, deputies were informed by staff at a local hospital that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim was admitted to the hospital; his current medical status is unknown.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6840 or at 217-7536841.