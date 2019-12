DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting left a 19-year-old man hurt on Sunday night.

Officers say they heard shots fired in the 2500 block of North Jasper Street. When they were checking out the area, they got a call from a hospital saying that a man showed up with a gunshot wound in his back.

At this time, they do not have any suspect information. If you know anything about this, call police.