Man hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after one person was shot Sunday in Champaign.

It happened after 7 p.m. on Crescent Drive near West John Street.

Officers got to the scene and learned a 23-year-old man had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

Investigators say they found 18 shell casings at the scene.

Detectives are asking nearby people and businesses with security cameras to contact them, as the footage may help their investigation.

No one has been arrested. Police say they are actively investigating.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com.