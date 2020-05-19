Man hurt in semi-truck crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Texas man was hurt in a crash early Tuesday afternoon after his semi jack-knifed on I-70.

Troopers said it happened on westbound I-70 near milepost 81. The driver of the semi-truck was traveling down the road when he applied his brakes to slow down. Officers said the brakes locked up causing the semi to jack-knife.

The driver was taken to the hospital after he complained of back pain. He was treated and released.

He was ticketed for improper lane usage.