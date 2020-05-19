COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Man hurt in semi-truck crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Illinois State Police

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Texas man was hurt in a crash early Tuesday afternoon after his semi jack-knifed on I-70.

Troopers said it happened on westbound I-70 near milepost 81. The driver of the semi-truck was traveling down the road when he applied his brakes to slow down. Officers said the brakes locked up causing the semi to jack-knife.

The driver was taken to the hospital after he complained of back pain. He was treated and released.

He was ticketed for improper lane usage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.