CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man from Urbana with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The officers rendered medical aid before an ambulance took him to Carle Foundation Hospital. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Officers performed a canvass of the surrounding area and found shell casings near the intersection. They are still learning details about the shooting, but the cause remains unclear. No one has been arrested yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses with cell phone video and home and business owners in the area with surveillance cameras are encouraged to check their recorded footage and inform Champaign Police, who believe footage may assist in the investigation. Anyone who has video of or other information about the shooting can contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $2500 for tips that result in an arrest in a felony crime involving a gun.