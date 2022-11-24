LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him.

Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in Litchfield on Thursday. They found him in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m.

When the suspect displayed a gun, the officers opened fire. The suspect was hit by the bullets, was disarmed and was then taken to the hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt in this incident.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and the Illinois State Police Law, the incident is being investigated by Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation. Upon the investigation’s completion, all evidence and facts will be submitted to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional information, including video footage of the shooting, will be made public when possible and with the advice of the State’s Attorney.