DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from rural Vermilion County is in serious condition at a Danville hospital following a shooting late Wednesday night.

Police officials said officers responded to the Danville Aldi around 11:21 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man from Alvin in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officials added that the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was meeting another man in the parking lot when the shooting happened. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Danville Police are continuing to investigate, and officials said they are following up on several leads from the public. As of Thursday afternoon, no one had been arrested yet in connection to the shooting.

Anyone who has information that can help Danville Police solve the crime is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.