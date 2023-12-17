RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt early Sunday morning.

At 1:00 a.m., a gunshot detection system alerted Rantoul Police to shots fired in the area of Marcia Drive and Gates Drive. Soon after, several 911 calls came in, including one caller who said they could hear someone yelling that they had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers aided the victim until an ambulance arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital. Several handgun caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene, Rantoul Police said.

One suspect was described as a man with a slim build who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants at the time of the crime. Officers said he was seen running from the scene and into a small SUV, which went onto Marcia Drive and headed west. No other suspect information was provided.

Separately, a 47-year-old man interfered with and threatened first responders during the shooting investigation, resulting in his arrest. He was charged with obstructing police and firefighters and then transported to the Champaign County Jail.

Rantoul Police said they are in the process of looking through surveillance footage for further suspect information. They urge security camera owners in the area to check their footage for vehicles leaving the area or for people on-foot.

Anyone with more information on these incidents should contact the Rantoul Police Department at 217-333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Tips may also be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 (TIPS), submitting online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.