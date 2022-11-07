DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon.

Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.

During the investigation, officials said a witness informed Danville Police that they saw someone matching the offender’s description walking in the wooded area near Vorhees and Fowler Avenue. Officers responded and found Derrickson trying to hide; they also found a gun and other items of evdience.

Derrickson is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building on a preliminary charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Other charges are pending a review of the case by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.