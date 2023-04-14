DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is recovering after he was hurt in a shooting Thursday night, police said.

Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said that officers were dispatched to Garden Drive off Bowman Avenue at 9:37 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he approached a white van in a parking lot. Someone in that van started shooting at him, hitting him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wound, which Webb said was not life-threatening. No one else was hurt during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.