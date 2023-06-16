DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — A Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot during an armed robbery attempt Friday afternoon.

Officials said that officers were informed around 1:30 p.m. of shots being fired on Garden Drive, a dead-end street off North Bowman Avenue surrounded by apartments. Officers were investigating the scene when they learned a 25-year-old man had arrived at OSF’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to the wrist. He is expected to be ok.

Officers met the victim at the hospital, who said he was in a parking lot when two men tried to rob him at gunpoint. He drove himself to the hospital after the pair shot him.

Both suspects were described as being Black males; one was wearing dark clothing and the other was wearing dark pants and a multi-colored jacket. They were last seen running south away from the scene of the robbery attempt.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information that can help investigators is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.