DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found the victim at the scene; he had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officials said the investigation indicated that someone fired shots from a white sedan before fleeing northbound on Hazel. The investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested yet.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Vermilion County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-446-8477.