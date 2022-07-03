A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane. The victim told Champaign Police officers that he was in the front yard of a home when a vehicle sped past and he heard gunshots. The victim was shot in the thigh and sought medical aid at Champaign Fire Station 3; he was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers found multiple shell casings on Joanne Lane, but found no other victims or property damage. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Homeowners or businesses owners in the area that have exterior security cameras on their property are encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Department, which believes video footage may assist in the investigation. People who have video or other information about this shooting can contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest of felony cases involving guns.