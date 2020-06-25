Police investigate after man hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they said one person was hurt in a Wednesday night shooting.

Police officials said officers were called to the 1100 block of Hickory Street for a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m. Later on, officers were informed that a 73-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a “serious gunshot wound to his abdomen.” He was taken in for surgery.

Preliminary investigations show the victim was on the north side of Beardsley Park when a “known acquaintance fired a single round into his abdomen and then fled the scene.” Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting. However, they said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a black man, likely in his 50s or 60s, that is bald. He was riding on a bicycle.

Anyone with outdoor security footage of that area or information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.