SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around half a mile away from where the train stopped.

Riverton EMS and America Ambulance transported the victim to St. John’s Hospital. The victim’s injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.