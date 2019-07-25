Man happens upon Trump motorcade

WHEELING, W.V. (WCIA) — A Champaign man’s trip to Washington, D.C. got even more interesting when he says he ran into a motorcade for President Trump.

The president had flown to Wheeling to speak at a fundraiser. People lined the town’s streets to see his motorcade. Champaign-native Eric Ferguson says he stopped in town looking for a Vietnamese restaurant when he came across the crowds. “I had no idea what was going on. I was like ‘Wow…there must be someone important coming into town.’ So I pulled over and one lady was like, ‘Yeah, the president is coming into town.’ So we pulled over.”

Ferguson, a U.S. Army veteran, says this was his first time ever seeing a president. He says it was impressive to see what all went into securing the area for President Trump.