Man given probation after accused of involvement in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of being involved in an incident that led to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman has been given probation.

Court records state Lavanski Folks pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. This comes after police said he was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death of Shemilah Sanders. However, they stated he was not the one who shot her.

Lavanski was ordered to two years of probation.

Paul Folks is accused of shooting Sanders. However, he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in July. He is expected back in court at the end of the month.