Man given 5 years in prison for burglary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said one man was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for burglary.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said security video showed Jumar Mockabee go into a shattered door at Buddy’s Home Furnishings on November 16. Mockabee was seen coming out of the building with televisions, two PlayStation 4 gaming systems, two Nintendo Switch gaming systems and an air conditioning unit.

Police were able to locate the stolen items.