Man gets prison time for sixth DUI conviction

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is going to prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the sixth time.

Adam Bryant was arrested last year after driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit. Now a judge made a ruling that will hopefully keep him from putting himself and others in danger.

He has several DUI’s in Vermilion County stemming back to 2002. His most recent conviction was from a crash that happened in February of last year. Adam Bryant was driving when he ran off the road and hit a tree and a garage. Deputies responded to the crash. He had alcohol and what was suspected to be cannabis in the car. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office says Bryant was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for this recent DUI.