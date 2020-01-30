Man gets prison time for sixth DUI conviction

News

Driving with blood alcohol three times legal limit

Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is going to prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the sixth time.

Adam Bryant was arrested last year after driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit. Now a judge made a ruling that will hopefully keep him from putting himself and others in danger.

He has several DUI’s in Vermilion County stemming back to 2002. His most recent conviction was from a crash that happened in February of last year. Adam Bryant was driving when he ran off the road and hit a tree and a garage. Deputies responded to the crash. He had alcohol and what was suspected to be cannabis in the car. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office says Bryant was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for this recent DUI.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.